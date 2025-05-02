Yainer Diaz News: Big game in loss

Diaz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

Diaz was the engine of the Astros' offense in this loss, but his contributions weren't enough. The catcher's bat has been warming up lately with three multi-hit efforts over his last seven games. Overall, he's up to a .208/.232/.365 slash line with three homers, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 99 plate appearances. Diaz had some struggles early in 2024 as well, but he's been one of the better offensive catchers in baseball over the last two seasons.