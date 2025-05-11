Fantasy Baseball
Yainer Diaz News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Diaz went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Diaz got the scoring started with his three-run shot in the third inning. It was his fourth home run of the year and first since May 2. Sunday was Diaz's 34th appearance of the year and it's been a tale of two halves to begin his 2025 campaign. After posting an ugly .404 OPS through the first 17 games, he's gone 22-for-67 (.328) with three homers and 14 RBI over his last 17 contests. Diaz's OPS now sits at .652 through 135 plate appearances.

Yainer Diaz
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
