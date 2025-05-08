Yainer Diaz News: Hits in six straight
Diaz went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday.
Diaz capped off a nine-run effort from the Astros' lineup, sending a double to left field to drive in two in the ninth inning. That extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he's gone 9-for-25 with four RBI, one home run and four runs scored. Diaz is still hitting just .222 across 121 plate appearances for the season, but his performance is picking up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now