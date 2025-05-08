Yainer Diaz News: Hits in six straight

Diaz went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday.

Diaz capped off a nine-run effort from the Astros' lineup, sending a double to left field to drive in two in the ninth inning. That extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he's gone 9-for-25 with four RBI, one home run and four runs scored. Diaz is still hitting just .222 across 121 plate appearances for the season, but his performance is picking up.