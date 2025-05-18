Yainer Diaz News: Pops fifth homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Rangers.

Diaz popped his fifth home run of the season, three of which have come in May. He's provided well-rounded production across 16 games in the month, as he's hitting .292 with 10 RBI and seven runs scored. All of Diaz's overall numbers are lagging relative to expectations, but he has gotten on track at the plate after a poor start to the campaign.