Yainer Diaz News: Tallies second homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Royals.

Diaz has struggled at the plate, with Sunday's homer marking just his second of the season and first since April 11. However, he's started to turn things around, as he's maintained a .240 average with eight RBI and six runs scored across his last 13 games. Diaz has also struck out at only an 18.6 percent clip with a barrel rate of 9.5 percent, both of which are in line with his career norms.