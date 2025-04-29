Yainer Diaz News: Tallies three RBI in win

Diaz went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday's win over Detroit.

Despite not recording an extra-base hit, Diaz tallied three RBI on Tuesday. The 26-year-old backstop has endured a sluggish start to the campaign overall, but he's fared better at the plate of late. Diaz is batting .270 (10-for-37) with one home run, one double, six RBI and five runs scored over his last 10 games, and he has at least one knock in six of his last seven outings.