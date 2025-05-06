Yandy Diaz Injury: Battling hip tightness
Diaz exited Tuesday's game against the Phillies early due to right hip tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz suffered the injury during a swing in the sixth inning and wasn't able to finish his at-bat. However, manager Kevin Cash said after the game that the issue isn't anything too serious and expects the 33-year-old to be back in the starting lineup Wednesday.
