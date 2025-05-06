Fantasy Baseball
Yandy Diaz

Yandy Diaz Injury: Battling hip tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Diaz exited Tuesday's game against the Phillies early due to right hip tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz suffered the injury during a swing in the sixth inning and wasn't able to finish his at-bat. However, manager Kevin Cash said after the game that the issue isn't anything too serious and expects the 33-year-old to be back in the starting lineup Wednesday.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

