Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yandy Diaz headshot

Yandy Diaz News: Back from restricted list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 9:08am

The Rays reinstated Diaz (personal) from the restricted list Friday.

The 33-year-old was unavailable for a three-game series in Toronto due to a passport issue, but he's back with the Rays for Friday's series opener in Miami. Diaz has a .238/.291/.400 slash line with six homers through 175 plate appearances this year, and he's batting just .184 (7-for-38) through 10 games in May.

Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now