Yandy Diaz News: Back from restricted list

The Rays reinstated Diaz (personal) from the restricted list Friday.

The 33-year-old was unavailable for a three-game series in Toronto due to a passport issue, but he's back with the Rays for Friday's series opener in Miami. Diaz has a .238/.291/.400 slash line with six homers through 175 plate appearances this year, and he's batting just .184 (7-for-38) through 10 games in May.