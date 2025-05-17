Yandy Diaz News: Knocks in two

Diaz went 2-for-5 with two RBI on Saturday against the Marlins.

Diaz was held out of the Rays' series earlier in the week against the Blue Jays due to passport issues, but he returned Friday and has started both games since. He delivered a key two-RBI single in the fifth frame and tallied his first multi-hit game since May 4. As that implies, Diaz has slowed a bit in May by going 10-for-47, albeit with 10 RBI and three runs scored across 12 games.