Yandy Diaz News: Pops sixth homer

Diaz went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Diaz slotted into the leadoff spot for the second straight game since returning from a hip injury -- both of which came against lefties. He popped his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning, his third in his last seven games. Diaz now has a .174 ISO across 163 plate appearances, which would be good for the second-highest mark of his career.