Yandy Diaz News: Strong stretch continues Wednesday

Diaz went 3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Diaz established a season high with three RBI on Wednesday, and he also hit two doubles in a game for the first time this season. The veteran infielder now has six multi-hit performances in 2025, and he's been hitting for some more power lately. Over his last 14 outings, Diaz is batting .293 (17-for-58) with three home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI and seven runs scored.