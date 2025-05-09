Yariel Rodriguez News: Dazzles in relief Thursday
Rodriguez picked up his fourth hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Angels, allowing one hit and striking out five over two scoreless innings.
The 28-year-old right-hander needed only 29 pitches (20 strikes) to record his six outs, as Rodriguez helped give the Blue Jays' usual high-leverage options a breather by working the seventh and eighth innings. He may be joining that group himself -- Rodriguez has recorded a hold in back-to-back appearances, and over his last nine outings and 12.1 innings he's posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB.
