Yeison Morrobel Injury: Suffers non-contact leg injury

Morrobel suffered a non-contact injury to his right leg during a Rangers' Prospect's game against the Giants on Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Morrobel suffered the injury while attempting to beat out a throw to first base. He was on the ground for an extended period of time and had to be helped off the field by trainers. An update on his injury should be provided by the Rangers once he undergoes further tests.