Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yerry De Los Santos headshot

Yerry De Los Santos News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.

De Los Santos was called up Sunday to operate as the team's 27th man versus Toronto, tossing two scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out one batter in the team's 11-2 Game 1 win. The appearance out of the bullpen was his first in the big leagues since 2023 with the Pirates and he'll now wait for his next chance to join the Yankees down the road this season.

Yerry De Los Santos
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now