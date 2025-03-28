Fantasy Baseball
Yerry Rodriguez headshot

Yerry Rodriguez News: Cut loose by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

The Pirates released Rodriguez (elbow) on Feb. 22.

Pittsburgh cut Rodriguez shortly after he experienced right elbow soreness upon reporting to spring training. The 27-year-old right-hander previously made 16 relief appearances at the big-league level in 2024 between stops with the Rangers and Blue Jays, logging an 8.72 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 21.2 innings.

Yerry Rodriguez
 Free Agent
