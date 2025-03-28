Yerry Rodriguez News: Cut loose by Pittsburgh
The Pirates released Rodriguez (elbow) on Feb. 22.
Pittsburgh cut Rodriguez shortly after he experienced right elbow soreness upon reporting to spring training. The 27-year-old right-hander previously made 16 relief appearances at the big-league level in 2024 between stops with the Rangers and Blue Jays, logging an 8.72 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 21.2 innings.
Yerry Rodriguez
Free Agent
