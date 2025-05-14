Yimi Garcia News: Collects third save

Garcia earned the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rays, striking out one batter without allowing a hit or walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

After Jeff Hoffman got roughed up for five runs in Tuesday's 11-9 loss, Garcia was brought in for the ninth inning Wednesday to protect the Blue Jays' two-run lead. Garcia started out strongly by striking out Jose Caballero, and the former needed just seven pitches (six strikes) to capture his third save of the season. Garcia's 3.71 ERA through 17 innings is inflated by the seven runs he gave up across two outings May 3 and 6; he's otherwise yielded no earned runs in his other 16 appearances.