Yimi Garcia News: Dominant start continues

Garcia secured the save after throwing a clean ninth inning in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Closer Jeff Hoffman tossed two innings in Wednesday's win over Boston, so it was Garcia who got the call to preserve the victory. Nine of the right-hander's 12 pitches landed for strikes, making it a fairly easy second save of the year Thursday. Garcia extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings to go with an 18:4 K:BB to open the season, and he'll remain a candidate for the occasional save opportunity in the event that Hoffman is unavailable.