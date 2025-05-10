Yimi Garcia News: Shaky control in fifth hold

Garcia gave up a hit and walked two in a scoreless eighth inning Friday to record his fifth hold of the season in a win over the Mariners. He struck out two.

The veteran righty has handled a heavy, high-leverage workload to begin the season, making 17 appearances in the Blue Jays' first 38 games, and it may be wearing him down. Garcia loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth on a single, a wild pitch and two free passes before escaping the jam, very nearly suffering his third straight collapse after he got tagged for seven runs across his prior two appearances. He's issued five walks in those three games covering just two innings, and Garcia now carries a 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 16 IP on the year.