Yoan Moncada Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Moncada was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent thumb injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada missed nearly a month of action while on the injured list because of a sprained right thumb, and he appeared to aggravate it during a swing in the ninth inning. If the 29-year-old ends up having to miss any more time due to his latest flare-up, Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson would be the leading candidates to pick up playing time in the infield.

