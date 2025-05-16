Yoan Moncada Injury: Exits with injury

Moncada was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent thumb injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada missed nearly a month of action while on the injured list because of a sprained right thumb, and he appeared to aggravate it during a swing in the ninth inning. If the 29-year-old ends up having to miss any more time due to his latest flare-up, Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson would be the leading candidates to pick up playing time in the infield.