Yoan Moncada Injury: On rehab assignment

Moncada (thumb) has gone 0-for-5 with a 2:4 K:BB in 10 plate appearances in his first two rehab games with Single-A Inland Empire.

Moncada is nearly a month removed from landing on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain that he first suffered back in mid-March. It's not clear how many rehab games he'll need, nor is Moncada guaranteed to get his third base job back when he returns. He posted a .656 OPS in eight tilts before going on the IL.