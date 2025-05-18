Fantasy Baseball
Yoan Moncada News: Back in lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Moncada (thumb) is starting at third base and batting third Sunday against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada was held out of Saturday's lineup after departing Friday's contest with the thumb issue, but he's back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. The 29-year-old missed most of April due to a sprained thumb but appears to have avoided a serious aggravation this time around.

