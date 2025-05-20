Yoan Moncada News: Delivers game-tying homer

Moncada went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

Moncada provided a quick response to the Athletics' three-run fourth inning, countering with a three-run shot in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4. The third baseman has hit fairly well since returning from a sprained right thumb May 6, going 12-for-49 (.245) with four homers and 13 RBI over his last 13 games. He's at a .229/.349/.486 slash line through 83 plate appearances on the year.