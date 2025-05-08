Yoan Moncada News: Goes deep again Wednesday
Moncada went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Toronto.
Moncada now has two games under his belt since returning from a nearly month-long stint on the injured list, and he's homered in each contest while driving in four runs. The veteran third's baseman's long ball Wednesday was a 386-footer to right field for his team's first run. Moncada has struggled to stay healthy in recent campaigns, but he has a chance to return to fantasy relevance as the Angels' primary third baseman if he can put those injury issues behind him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now