Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada News: Reinstated off IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 2:22pm

The Angels reinstated Moncada (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Moncada started the season on the IL due to a right thumb sprain that he suffered in mid-March. He made two rehab outings with Single-A Inland Empire, going 0-for-5 with four walks and two strikeouts. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to the big club, and he will start at third base and bat sixth against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now