Yoan Moncada News: Reinstated off IL

The Angels reinstated Moncada (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Moncada started the season on the IL due to a right thumb sprain that he suffered in mid-March. He made two rehab outings with Single-A Inland Empire, going 0-for-5 with four walks and two strikeouts. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to the big club, and he will start at third base and bat sixth against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.