Yoendrys Gomez headshot

Yoendrys Gomez News: Secures three-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Gomez allowed four hits over three scoreless innings and earned a save against the Pirates on Sunday. He struck out four batters.

Gomez made his Dodgers debut after the Yankees designated him for assignment. It was the first time he struck out more than two batters in an appearance this season and he brought his K:BB up to 9:9 through 13 frames. Gomez shouldn't see many save opportunities with the Dodgers moving forward but could be used in more bulk-relief spots.

