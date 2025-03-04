Fantasy Baseball
Yolmer Sanchez News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

The Angels reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Sanchez has spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, but he hasn't seen MLB action since 2022, when he appeared in 14 games with the Red Sox. He's spent both of the past two seasons at the Triple-A level with the affiliates for Atlanta and the Mets, and the Angels likely envision him filling a utility role at Triple-A Salt Lake throughout the 2025 campaign.

