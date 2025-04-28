Fantasy Baseball
Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Alvarez was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers after hitting a single in the bottom of the seventh inning, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Rome notes that Alvarez appeared to be in discomfort after sliding into second base earlier in the game, and the club made the decision to pull the slugger following his next at-bat. It's unclear if this was a precautionary move given the 8-3 lead late in the game, but Houston should have more information to share after evaluating Alvarez further.

