Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez Injury: Hits in batting cage Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Alvarez (hand) hit in the batting cage prior to Monday's game against the Royals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and while a return that day has not been ruled out, it's looking like he has a better shot to be activated Thursday when the Astros begin a road trip. The slugger is working his way back from a right hand muscle strain.

Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros
