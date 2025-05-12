Yordan Alvarez Injury: Hits in batting cage Monday
Alvarez (hand) hit in the batting cage prior to Monday's game against the Royals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and while a return that day has not been ruled out, it's looking like he has a better shot to be activated Thursday when the Astros begin a road trip. The slugger is working his way back from a right hand muscle strain.
