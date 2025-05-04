Fantasy Baseball
Yordan Alvarez headshot

Yordan Alvarez Injury: Improving, sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 9:37am

Alvarez (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White sox, though manager Joe Espada said the slugger is feeling better and isn't expected to require medical imaging, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez was scratched from Saturday's starting nine due to inflammation in his right hand, and he'll sit for a second consecutive game in Chicago. The 27-year-old doesn't appear to be dealing with a serious injury, though the fact medical imaging hasn't been completing ruled out could indicate Alvarez will miss another game or two after Sunday.

