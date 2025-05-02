Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Brilliant once again in fourth win

Yamamoto (4-2) earned the win Friday against Atlanta after allowing one hit and two walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Yamamoto was brilliant against a formidable Atlanta lineup Friday, taking a no-hit bid into the sixth inning en route to matching a career best with one hit allowed. The star right-hander induced 17 whiffs, and he's now registered at least five punchouts in six consecutive starts. Yamamoto has also given up one run or less in six of his seven outings this year, recording a magnificent 0.90 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 49:13 K:BB through his first 40 frames. He'll look to keep the good times rolling next week in a soft matchup against the Marlins.