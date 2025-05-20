Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Dazzles in no-decision

Yamamoto allowed a hit and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Yamamoto didn't allowed a baserunner until the fourth inning, and his no-hit bid was broken up by Ketel Marte's leadoff single in the seventh. Yamamoto wasn't particularly efficient, requiring 110 pitches (62 strikes), but he was excellent in generating his fourth scoreless outing and sixth quality start of the season. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.86 with a 0.91 WHIP and 68:18 K:BB across 58 innings through 10 starts. His next start is projected to be on the road in Cleveland.