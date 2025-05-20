Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yoshinobu Yamamoto headshot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Dazzles in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Yamamoto allowed a hit and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Yamamoto didn't allowed a baserunner until the fourth inning, and his no-hit bid was broken up by Ketel Marte's leadoff single in the seventh. Yamamoto wasn't particularly efficient, requiring 110 pitches (62 strikes), but he was excellent in generating his fourth scoreless outing and sixth quality start of the season. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.86 with a 0.91 WHIP and 68:18 K:BB across 58 innings through 10 starts. His next start is projected to be on the road in Cleveland.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now