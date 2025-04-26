Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Loses duel against Skenes
Yamamoto (3-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks over five innings as the Dodgers fell 3-0 to the Pirates. He struck out five.
In a battle of early NL Cy Young candidates, the 26-year-old righty couldn't match Paul Skenes as a Max Muncy error and Yamamoto's own shaky control ended his quality start streak at three. He tossed just 58 of 94 pitches for strikes, and the four walks were a season worst for Yamamoto. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Atlanta.
