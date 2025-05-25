Yu Darvish Injury: Not ready to come off IL

Darvish (elbow) felt tightness in his elbow following his minor-league rehab appearance May 14 and doesn't feel ready to pitch in a big-league game, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

While Darvish is still playing catch and isn't feeling pain in his throwing elbow, it's nonetheless concerning that the veteran hurler has essentially had his rehab stint halted after throwing 51 pitches over four innings with Triple-A El Paso in his lone appearance May 14. Per Acee, sources indicate that Darvish hasn't suffered a setback, but the 38-year-old doesn't feel confident that he'd be able to recover well enough between starts to justify joining San Diego's rotation. The expectation is that Darvish will be examined during the coming week to determine if his elbow is structurally sound, and the results of that consultation should provide more clarity about what the path forward looks like for the Japanese pitcher.