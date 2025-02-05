Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yunior Marte headshot

Yunior Marte News: Signs overseas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Marte signed a contract with the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball on Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Marte originally signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners in November, but the Dragons will pay Seattle a release fee, and the 30-year-old reliever will instead take his talents to Japan on a $1.25 million deal. Marte owns a 5.64 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 113.1 career big-league innings.

Yunior Marte
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now