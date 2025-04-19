Zac Gallen News: Hit hard by Cubbies
Gallen (1-3) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings as the Diamondbacks fell 6-2 to the Cubs. He struck out five.
Four of the hits off Gallen went for extra bases, including back-to-back homers by Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch in the second inning. The right-hander has been tagged for at least four runs in three of his first five starts this season, leaving him with a 5.60 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings. Gallen will look to rebound in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against Atlanta.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now