Zac Gallen News: Wins again over Mets

Gallen (3-4) allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win over the Mets on Tuesday.

Gallen posted his fourth quality start of the season, and this was his longest outing yet. He threw 64 of 101 pitches for strikes as he defeated the Mets for the second start in a row. The right-hander has allowed just two runs over his last 13 innings, trimming his ERA to 4.37 with a 1.21 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB across 45.1 innings over eight outings this season. Gallen will need to cut back on walks -- his 4.2 BB/9 is the highest of his career and noticeably above the elevated 3.3 BB/9 he had in 2024. He'll have a tough outing on tap this weekend, as he is projected to make his next start at home versus the Dodgers.