The Rockies optioned Veen to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

With Brenton Doyle back from the bereavement list, the Rockies have elected to send down Veen, who went just 4-for-34 with a 37.8 percent strikeout rate in 12 games. Veen should get another opportunity with the big club later this season, but he'll head back to Albuquerque for now.