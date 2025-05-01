Fantasy Baseball
Zach Agnos headshot

Zach Agnos News: Earns another save Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 10:12pm

Agnos picked up the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Giants after throwing a clean ninth inning. He didn't record a strikeout.

Agnos is now up to 7.1 scoreless innings so far to begin his major-league career. That said, the rookie right-hander has logged just one punchout in his first six appearances, so he hasn't necessarily overwhelmed the opposition. The Rockies don't figure to offer many save opportunities, but Agnos has earned saves in back-to-back games and appears to have worked his way into the ninth-inning mix alongside Seth Halvorsen and Tyler Kinley in Colorado's bullpen.

