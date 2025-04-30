Fantasy Baseball
Zach Agnos News: Notches first big-league save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Agnos gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his first career save in a 2-1 win over Atlanta.

The 24-year-old rookie handled the heart of Atlanta's order on 14 pitches (eight strikes), as he staked his claim to being part of the closer picture for the Rockies. Seth Halvorsen picked up his first hold of the season with a perfect eighth inning, while Tyler Kinley hasn't pitched since Saturday after walked four batters and getting tagged for three runs (two earned) in his last two appearances. Agnos has an impressive arsenal and high-leverage experience in the minors, but so far he's had trouble putting away big-league hitters -- while he has yet to allow a run in 6.1 innings for Colorado, he has just a 1:0 K:BB.

Zach Agnos
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
