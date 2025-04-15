Fantasy Baseball
Zach Brzykcy headshot

Zach Brzykcy Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Brzykcy (quad) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Fredericksburg on Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Brzykcy strained his quad early on in spring training and was limited to just one appearance on the mound. Now healthy, Brzykcy will get his arm conditioned in the minors before a potential return to the big leagues. Brzykcy pitched at High-A, Double-A, Triple-A and in the majors during the 2024 campaign. In 5.2 innings with the Nationals last season, Brzykcy registered a 14.29 ERA and 4:3 K:BB.

Zach Brzykcy
Washington Nationals
