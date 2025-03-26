Zach Brzykcy Injury: Officially lands on IL

The Nationals placed Brzykcy (quadriceps) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 24.

Brzykcy was limited to just one spring game due to a lingering quadriceps injury. He's eligible to return from the IL on April 7, but he'll need to ramp up his activity via extended spring training or a rehab assignment before being ready for major-league action. Brzykcy saw his first major-league action in 2024 with the Nationals, and across six regular-season games he allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings.