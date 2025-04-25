Fantasy Baseball
Zach Brzykcy News: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Nationals reinstated Brzykcy (quadriceps) from the 15-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester.

The right-hander was sidelined for the first month of the campaign due to a quadriceps strain, but he won't join the big club upon the completion of his four-game rehab assignment. Brzykcy received his first taste of the majors last season with six relief appearances and gave up nine earned runs over 5.2 innings.

