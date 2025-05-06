Zach Brzykcy News: Up as 27th man for twin bill

The Nationals recalled Brzykcy from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Brzykcy will serve as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians. The 25-year-old began the season on the 15-day injured list with a quad strain, but he's healthy now and has yielded just two runs with a 14:3 K:BB over 7.2 innings in the minors in 2025.