Zach Cole headshot

Zach Cole News: Back in action at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Cole (oblique) has gone 3-for-13 with a double, three walks and a stolen base in four games since being activated from Double-A Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list April 16.

After sustaining an oblique injury in the spring, Cole had a brief stay on the shelf to begin the season before getting cleared to make his debut last week. Though the 24-year-old is healthy again, cutting down on his strikeouts will likely be essential if he's to receive his first big-league call-up later this season or in 2026. He struck out at a 38.6 percent clip with Corpus Christi in 2024 and has already struck out in seven of his 15 plate appearances so far this season.

Zach Cole
Houston Astros
