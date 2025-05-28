Fantasy Baseball
Zach Dezenzo

Zach Dezenzo News: Homers in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Dezenzo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Athletics.

The Astros have settled on a primary outfield of Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers and Cam Smith, leaving Dezenzo without regular playing time. He drew only his second start in the last week (seven games), even in the absence of Yordan Alvarez (hand). Dezenzo took advantage of his rare start, tallying his second home run of the season and first multi-hit performance since May 4.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
