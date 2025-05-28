Zach Dezenzo News: Homers in rare start

Dezenzo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Athletics.

The Astros have settled on a primary outfield of Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers and Cam Smith, leaving Dezenzo without regular playing time. He drew only his second start in the last week (seven games), even in the absence of Yordan Alvarez (hand). Dezenzo took advantage of his rare start, tallying his second home run of the season and first multi-hit performance since May 4.