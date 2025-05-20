Zach Fruit Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Double-A Chesapeake placed Fruit on the 7-day injured list April 23 with a lat strain, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Fruit made waves during spring training by regularly touching triple digits with his fastball, but things unraveled quickly in his first exposure to Double-A. He logged a 10.13 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB in eight innings across three starts before landing on the shelf.