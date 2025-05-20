Fantasy Baseball
Zach Fruit headshot

Zach Fruit Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Double-A Chesapeake placed Fruit on the 7-day injured list April 23 with a lat strain, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Fruit made waves during spring training by regularly touching triple digits with his fastball, but things unraveled quickly in his first exposure to Double-A. He logged a 10.13 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB in eight innings across three starts before landing on the shelf.

Zach Fruit
Baltimore Orioles
