Zach Neto Injury: Cleared to begin rehab assignment
Neto (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
It's not yet clear whether he will immediately play shortstop or be eased into action at designated hitter. Neto is working his way back from right shoulder surgery and could be ready to rejoin the Angels soon, although there's no known target date yet. Kevin Newman has been filling in as the Angels' primary shortstop.
