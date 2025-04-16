Zach Neto Injury: Season debut coming soon

Neto (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto played a full game with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday and hit his fourth home run in what was his 12th rehab contest. He's slated for another full nine innings with Salt Lake on Wednesday. The Angels finish up a road trip in Texas on Thursday, so it seems likelier that they'll wait until their homestand -- which begins Friday -- before activating Neto. Sunday is the final day of Neto's 20-day rehab window, so the latest he'll be activated is Tuesday versus the Pirates.