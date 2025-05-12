Zach Neto News: Goes yard Monday

Neto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Padres.

Neto opened the scoring with a third-inning blast, but the Angels' lead was short-lived. This was a positive performance in the series opener for the shortstop, who went just 1-for-12 with a walk and three strikeouts over the three-game series versus the Orioles this past weekend. For the season, Neto is batting .279 with an .845 OPS, five homers, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored, seven stolen bases and five doubles over 22 contests.