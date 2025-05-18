Fantasy Baseball
Zach Neto headshot

Zach Neto News: Smashes leadoff home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Neto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Neto started the scoring Sunday, launching a home run on the third pitch of the game. It was the shortstop's seventh long ball of the season, and his third in the last six appearances. During that stretch, Neto is 8-for-24 (.333) with seven RBI and seven runs scored.

Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels
